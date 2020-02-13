Left Menu
Pro-Trump effort raises over USD 60M in January

  Washington DC
  Updated: 13-02-2020 19:08 IST
Washington, Feb 13 (AP) Pro-Trump groups raised more than USD 60 million in January and have more than USD 200 million on hand for this year's general election, shattering fundraising records on the path toward a goal of raising USD 1 billion this cycle. The Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump's campaign have raised more than USD 525 million since the start of 2019 together with two joint-fundraising committees.

The RNC and the Trump campaign provided the figures to The Associated Press. The January haul coincided with most of the Senate's impeachment trial, which resulted in the Republican president's acquittal earlier this month.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more." Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said Democrats' "shameful impeachment hoax and dumpster fire primary process" have contributed to the "record-breaking financial support" for Trump's reelection.

"With President Trump's accomplishments, our massive data and ground operations and our strong fundraising numbers," Parscale said, "this campaign is going to be unstoppable in 2020." The pro-Trump effort said it has gained more than 1 million new digital and direct mail donors since Democrats launched their push to impeach Trump in September 2019.

The investigations proved to be a fundraising boon for Trump's campaign, even as the president was personally frustrated by the scar it will leave on his legacy. The Trump team's haul and cash on hand were twice that of former President Barack Obama's campaign and the Democratic National Committee at the same point ahead of his 2012 reelection. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

