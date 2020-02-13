Left Menu
Jammu: Delegation of foreign envoys discuss political detentions, internet restrictions in J-K

On the second and last day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the delegation of foreign envoys interacted with the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as well as representatives of the civil administration and discussed the issue of political detention and internet restrictions in the region.

Foreign envoys delegation reached Jammu on Thursday (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the second and last day of their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the delegation of foreign envoys interacted with the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as well as representatives of the civil administration and discussed the issue of political detention and internet restrictions in the region. According to sources, the Chief Secretary informed the envoys that only nine political detainees are left and there will be a review in due the period.

On the issue of internet restrictions which was imposed in the newly formed Union Territory post the abrogation of Article 370 last year, the Chief Secretary said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is being reviewed every week. Internet services were suspended due to security reasons in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir post the scrapping of Article 370.

"It is true that even our work is hampered," Subrahmanyam told the envoys, adding that broadband and 2G services have been fully restored but the motive is to maintain law and order in the region. He also told envoys that the administration is striving very hard to strengthen democracy from a grass-root level. Panchayat elections have been announced and preparations have begun in full swing, the Chief Secretary apprised.

The envoys, meanwhile, further asked about the potential investments in the region, to which Subrahmanyam informed the group that his administration will be organising an Investor's Meeting in March, while roadshows will also be organised in foreign countries like Dubai to invite foreign investors. Prior to meeting the Chief Secretary, the foreign delegation, which included representatives from more than 25 different countries, also had a word with Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu

Lieutenant Governor Murmu hosted a luncheon for the visiting diplomats and gave details of the future roadmap of the development of Jammu and Kashmir. The envoys visited Srinagar yesterday and met Kashmiri traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs and discussed various issues related to trade and tourism. The delegation also met civil society members, sportspersons and many youths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

