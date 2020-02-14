Left Menu
Nawab Malik calls for removal of Anurag Thakur over 'goli maaro' remark

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to remove MoS Finance Anurag Thakur from the Cabinet if the former really thinks that the 'goli maaro' remark was wrong.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:10 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 12:10 IST
Nawab Malik speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked Home Minister Amit Shah to remove MoS Finance Anurag Thakur from the Cabinet if the former really thinks that the 'goli maaro' remark was wrong. "Amit Shah ji has said that Anurag Thakur's shooting remark was wrong. If he really thinks that he was wrong, then they must remove him from the Cabinet. Bharatiya Janata Party always wants to polarise the society, so that they could benefit from it during the elections...If they are really condemning Thakur's statement, then they must remove him from the Cabinet," he said while speaking to ANI.

Thakur while electioneering for the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections had encouraged the crowds to chant "Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro" (shoot the traitors). His remark evoked sharp responses from the opposition parties. Slamming the controversial statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also challenged the BJP MP asking him to specify the place where he would want to shoot him.

"I challenge you, Anurag Thakur, to specify a place in India where you will shoot me and I am ready to come there. Your statements will not create fear in my heart because our mothers and sisters have come out in large numbers on the roads. They have decided to save the country," Owaisi had said. (ANI)

