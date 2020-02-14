Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Corrupt' BJP govt caused 'Bundelkhand package scam': MP Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:26 IST
'Corrupt' BJP govt caused 'Bundelkhand package scam': MP Cong
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday welcomed the state government's decision to get the 'Bundelkhand package scam' probed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and alleged corruption in the then BJP government had led to irregularities in the use of the funds. A Rs 7,226-crore financial package was announced in 2009 by the Centre to develop the backward districts of the Bundelkhand region, which is spread over Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"During the UPA government's tenure, the Bundelkhand package was sanctioned because of special interest taken by former party chief Rahul Gandhi," state Congress media department's chairperson Shobha Oza said. Of Rs 7,226 crore, Madhya Pradesh was supposed to get Rs 3,860 crore, but nothing happened on the ground because of "rampant corruption" in the implementation of the scheme, she alleged. "The then BJP government (in Madhya Pradesh) never wanted to develop the region and the funds were misused to such an extent that the registration number of vehicles meant for transporting stones weighing five tonnes was found to be of two-wheelers," Oza claimed.

Even after the scam was unearthed, the then BJP government headed by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not interested in probing it, she said. "It is our government's commitment to probe all scams that took place in the state during the BJP regime, including Vyapam (admission and recruitment scam), Simhastha Kumbh scam, irregularities in e-tendering, pension and tree plantation schemes," she added.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the government is free to probe any scam, but it should not politicize the issue by leveling baseless allegations. "They should first find out how the Bundelkhand package was implemented by the (then) Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, which was supported by the

Congress, and by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh," state BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said.

The Congress had exposed itself by being unsuccessful everywhere, so they are doing this just to politicise the

matter and are not serious about it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister to visit Varanasi on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday February 16. Modi is scheduled to participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul. ...

SC notice to Lalu Yadav on plea challenging bail in fodder scam case

The Supreme Court issued notice to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday on a plea challenging the bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court in one of the fodder scam cases. A bench, comprising Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B...

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...

Sanjeev Chawla's counsel tells HC that during his extradition MHA assured UK govt he would be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial.

Sanjeev Chawlas counsel tells HC that during his extradition MHA assured UK govt he would be kept in Tihar jail only to face trial....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020