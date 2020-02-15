'Welcome' Maha CM's decision to transfer Bhima-Koregaon case to Centre, says Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday extended his support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his "decision" to transfer the Bhima-Koregaon case to the central government. "There are differences over the issue between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar over this.But, I welcome this decision of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," he told ANI here.

Yesterday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had said that the Maharashtra government's alleged decision to transfer the Bhima-Koregaon case to the Centre is "constitutionally wrong" as the investigation of crime falls under state's jurisdiction. On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle.

One person lost his life while several others were injured in the incident. Police had filed 58 cases against 162 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.