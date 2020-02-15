Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEO issues first notification for conduct of panchayat bypolls in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 20:51 IST
CEO issues first notification for conduct of panchayat bypolls in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar on Saturday issued the first notification for conducting an eight-phase by-election for panchayat polls to elect 12,650 sarpanches and panches, an official spokesman said here. According to the notification, the last date for nominations is February 22 followed by scrutiny of the submitted nominations on February 24 and withdrawal of candidature on February 26, the spokesman said.

He said the polling, if necessary, will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on March 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on the same day unless notified otherwise. The date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as March 26, the spokesman added.

He said the notification has been issued for 24 blocks spread over 10 districts of Kashmir valley and 53 blocks in six districts of Jammu division. This will be the first major electoral process to be carried out in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

The last elections to the panchayats were held in November-December, 2018 in which 22,214 panches and 3,459 sarpanches were returned elected by the respective returning officers out of 33,592 panch and 4,290 sarpanch constituencies in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Further vacancies have accrued on account of deaths and resignations of the elected sarpanches and panches. Also, as a result of elections of chairpersons to BDCs in October last year, another 307 seats of panches and sarpanches fell vacant.

On February 13, the CEO issued a schedule for elections to 12,650 constituencies including 1,011 sarpanches and 11,639 panches covering 274 out of 285 blocks in all 20 districts of the UT. The eight phase elections would be held on March 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.

In Jammu division, the poll process to fill 306 vacancies of panches and sarpanches will be over in the first four phases while it will go on in all eight phases in Kashmir, where the elections to a total of 887 vacant panchayat halqas and 11,457 vacant panch constituencies of 128 blocks would be conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Woman who went missing 14 years ago reunited with family in Mangaluru

An elderly woman from Tamil Nadu was on Saturday reunited with her daughter and son after 14 years at the Mangalurus White Doves destitute home. Mary only knew her name when she came here 10 years ago. Recently, she told us about her home t...

Kerala govt gives nod for probe against Congress leader

The Kerala government on Saturday granted permission to the vigilance department to initiate a probe against former health minister and Congress leader V S Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case. In an order dated February 14, release...

Maha morcha against CAA-NRC-NPR in Mumbai

Thousands of people, including a large number of women, on Saturday gave a call against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime at Mumbais Azad Maidan amid recitation of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faizs popular poem Hum Dekhenge and slogans against Prime Minister...

External Affairs Minister meets Pompeo, Pelosi on sidelines of Munich Conference

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and discussed Indo-US bilateral relationship ahead of President Donald Trumps visit to India this mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020