Modi trying to destroy Constitution : YC president

Youth Congress president B V Srinivas on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to destroy the Constitution and said that the BJP-led government at the Centre has introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act to divide the country along communal lines.

He hit out at the RSS saying it had involved itself in "chaplusi" or flattery of the British colonial power instead of fighting for Independence. Srinivas also urged the people not to produce any paper during the survey for the National Population Register. "Our Constitution was framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar and great leaders like, Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and others.

It grants us the right of citizenship. "But the BJP government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to destroy the Constitution", Srinivas said at a public meeting at Manu market in Dhalai district, about 110 km from here. Attacking BJP and the RSS, Srinivas said they had not made any contribution in the struggle for the country's freedom and not a single RSS activist had sacrificed his life for it. Not a single RSS activist had ever died in our freedom struggle, instead the organisation had engaged in 'chaplusi' or flattery of the British colonialists," he said.

"BJP had made poll pledges that two crore jobs would be given, black money would be returned, higher wages would be given. But after winning for the second consecutive term, they have tabled the CAA in Parliament", Srinivas said. The Youth Congress activists were heard chanting slogans like 'Humein Chahiye Azadi', 'NRC se Azadi', 'CAA se Azadi', 'NPR se Azadi', 'Modi, Shah se Azadi' during the public meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.