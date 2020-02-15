Left Menu
Development News Edition

US denounces detention in Venezuela of Guaido's uncle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 22:26 IST
US denounces detention in Venezuela of Guaido's uncle
Opposition leader Juan Guaido. Image Credit: ANI

The US State Department on Saturday condemned the detention in Venezuela of an uncle of opposition leader Juan Guaido, saying the man was being held on "preposterous charges." "The United States strongly condemns the detention of Juan Jose Marquez, uncle of interim President Juan Guaido, and demands his immediate release," said a statement from State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Marquez was detained Tuesday at the international airport near Caracas while accompanying Guaido on his return trip from a three-week tour to several countries including the US aimed at building pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. The US is one of some 50 countries that have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president after Maduro's 2018 re-election was widely denounced as rigged.

The US statement Saturday used uncommonly strong language. "The preposterous charges that have been put forward further exemplify the increasing desperation of Maduro and his corrupt associates," it said.

Venezuelan authorities claimed that Marquez had smuggled explosive material aboard a flight from Portugal, despite strong denials by Portuguese authorities that he could have done so. "Manufacturing evidence to justify arbitrary, politically motivated detentions is a common tool of the illegitimate former Maduro regime," the US statement said.

"These despicable actions by the former Maduro regime -- detaining innocent civilians and inventing false charges -- are sadly typical," it said, accusing Maduro and his associates of "mafia-style practices." Guaido was allowed to leave the airport unhindered on Tuesday despite being in defiance of a government-imposed travel ban.

He has denounced the treatment of his uncle as "a kidnapping." "I hold you responsible, usurper Nicolas Maduro...for what happens to Juan Jose Marquez, an honest and brave man," Guaido tweeted on Wednesday.

During his three-week tour, Guaido met with the British, French and German leaders and was a guest of President Donald Trump at his State of the Union speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro harassment case: FIR registered, says DMRC

An FIR has been filed in a case in which a woman has alleged that she was harassed by a mans obscene behavior while travelling in a metro train, DMRC authorities said on Saturday. The woman had narrated the alleged incident on Twitter late ...

Saudi fighter crashes in Yemen, rebels say plane shot down

A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition backing the government said Saturday, as the countrys Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed to have shot it down. The Tornado aircraft came down Friday in nort...

FACTBOX-Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures

Automakers including Daimler, Ford and Tesla are looking to resume production in China after being forced to shut factories following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.Below are details on carmakers plans in alphabetical order BMWs China v...

Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday discussed with US counterpart Donald Trump ways to end the crisis in Idlib, Syrias last major rebel bastion, and condemned Damascus attacks there, the Turkish presidency said. Stressing tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020