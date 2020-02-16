Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Little Mufflerman' centre of attraction at Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

The 'Little Mufflerman', the young boy who took social media by storm as the mini version of Arvind Kejriwal, was the centre of attraction at the AAP chief's swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:09 IST
'Little Mufflerman' centre of attraction at Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony
'Little Mufflerman', the boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal whose images went viral on counting day, present at the oath-taking ceremony. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Little Mufflerman', the young boy who took social media by storm as the mini version of Arvind Kejriwal, was the centre of attraction at the AAP chief's swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday. Many people, including party lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, were seen shaking hands with the boy and taking pictures with him as Kejriwal took oath as the national capital's chief minister for the third time.

The young boy was officially invited by AAP to take part in the oath-taking ceremony. The 'Little Mufflerman' had taken Twitter by storm on counting day as the AAP emerged victorious in the Delhi Assembly elections. AAP's Twitter handle had shared the image of the young boy dressed up as Chief Minister Kejriwal, with a cap bearing the party's symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and of course a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also wore spectacles similar to the AAP chief's and even sported a fake mustache as he pointed towards the sky.

Kejriwal had earned the moniker of 'Mufflerman' for his iconic way of dressing in the winter season. Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for 'Delhi Nirman' shared the stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony. These people included teachers, bus marshalls, sanitation workers and families of firefighters.

Among the prominent invitees include-Ratan Jamshed Batliboi, the architect of the famous Signature Bridge. Dalbir Singh, a farmer. Sumit Nagal, an international Tennis Player. Sumit is a class 12th student and he has studied in a Delhi Govt School. Laxman Chaudhry, an auto driver by profession. Manu Gulati, a teacher, who contributed in making Delhi better. "They all are architects of Delhi Governance Model", AAP had said.

The AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance in the elections, sweeping the Assembly polls winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly, in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

6 arrested for beating up police officer in UP

At least six people were arrested for allegedly beating up a Police Inspector in Uttar Pradeshs Jalaun. The incident took place on the night of February 15.We received information that some drunk people were fighting and beating up a police...

Sports News Roundup: Park wins Australian Open; All-Star MVP Award and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB notebook Astros Baker concerned as criticism continuesNew Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker is concerned opposing pitchers will retaliate against his players by hitting them with pit...

Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic

Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday. The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as the ace shooter, has begun after a de...

WRAPUP 3-China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work, as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020