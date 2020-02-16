Top AIADMK leaders meet party cadres

Top AIADMK leaders K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam on Sunday met key functionaries here to

discuss party development works. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who is the

party co-coordinator and O Paneerselvam, the deputy chief minister and coordinator, met party functionaries from Theni,

Coimbatore, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and other districts. During the meeting, the top leaders discussed party

development work and poll-related issues, an AIADMK press release said.

