Top AIADMK leaders meet party cadres
Top AIADMK leaders K Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam on Sunday met key functionaries here to
discuss party development works. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, who is the
party co-coordinator and O Paneerselvam, the deputy chief minister and coordinator, met party functionaries from Theni,
Coimbatore, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and other districts. During the meeting, the top leaders discussed party
development work and poll-related issues, an AIADMK press release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
