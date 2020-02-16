Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 16:48 IST
New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL45 UP-2NDLD PM We remain firm on decisions on Art 370, CAA despite pressure: PM Varanasi (UP): Ruling out a rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government remains and will remain firm on the steps, which have been taken in national interest, despite pressure from all sides.

DES13 UP-KAFEEL-DOCTORS Withdraw NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan: Resident doctors Aligarh: Resident doctors at the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on Sunday demanded that the charges slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act be withdrawn. DEL42 JK-MEHBOOBA-PSA Police description of Mehbooba as 'daddy's girl' not part of order containing grounds for detention under PSA Srinagar: The police's description of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as "daddy's girl" is not among the grounds for her detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to official records.

DEL40 JK-INTERNET Strict restrictions to continue as J-K admin extends 2G mobile data service till Feb 24 Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the 2G mobile data service and fixed line internet connectivity wherever provided across the union territory till February 24, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. DEL39 JK-LD NC NC decides to participate in J-K Panchayat polls, wants 'roadblocks' to be removed Jammu: The National Conference (NC) has decided to participate in the Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir next month but wants "roadblocks" placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely.

DES11 PB-CHILDREN-ACCIDENT Punjab school van tragedy: Principal, driver arrested on murder charge Chandigarh: A day after four children were charred to death in a fire tragedy involving a ramshackle van in Punjab's Sangrur, police slapped murder charges against the driver and the owner-cum-principal of the school to which the vehicle belonged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported fewer new coronavirus cases on Sunday than the previous day, which it said was evidence that its efforts to slow the spread of the disease appeared to be havin...

Two more Indians on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...

New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 16 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.T...

China battery recycler GEM to make disinfectants in virus epicentre

Chinas GEM Co Ltd, best known as a recycler of batteries for electric vehicles and producer of cobalt chemicals used in them, said on Sunday it had been given a four-month license to make disinfectant in coronavirus-hit Hubei province. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020