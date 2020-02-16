New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. DEL45 UP-2NDLD PM We remain firm on decisions on Art 370, CAA despite pressure: PM Varanasi (UP): Ruling out a rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government remains and will remain firm on the steps, which have been taken in national interest, despite pressure from all sides.

DES13 UP-KAFEEL-DOCTORS Withdraw NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan: Resident doctors Aligarh: Resident doctors at the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital on Sunday demanded that the charges slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act be withdrawn. DEL42 JK-MEHBOOBA-PSA Police description of Mehbooba as 'daddy's girl' not part of order containing grounds for detention under PSA Srinagar: The police's description of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as "daddy's girl" is not among the grounds for her detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), according to official records.

DEL40 JK-INTERNET Strict restrictions to continue as J-K admin extends 2G mobile data service till Feb 24 Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the 2G mobile data service and fixed line internet connectivity wherever provided across the union territory till February 24, an official spokesperson said on Sunday. DEL39 JK-LD NC NC decides to participate in J-K Panchayat polls, wants 'roadblocks' to be removed Jammu: The National Conference (NC) has decided to participate in the Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir next month but wants "roadblocks" placed in its way to be removed so that it can campaign freely.

DES11 PB-CHILDREN-ACCIDENT Punjab school van tragedy: Principal, driver arrested on murder charge Chandigarh: A day after four children were charred to death in a fire tragedy involving a ramshackle van in Punjab's Sangrur, police slapped murder charges against the driver and the owner-cum-principal of the school to which the vehicle belonged..

