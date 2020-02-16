Left Menu
Kejriwal's ministers go by their choice, take oath in different ways

In a departure from the tradition of taking oath in the name of God, Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet member Gopal Rai did it in the name of martyrs of the freedom struggle. Rai was the labour minister in the previous AAP government. He had also held the charge of general administration department.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was the social welfare minister in the previous Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, took oath in the name of Lord Buddha at the Ramlila Maidan where a joyous crowd kept shouting 'Lage raho Kejriwal', 'We love you Kejriwal'. Imran Hussain took oath of office in the name of Allah and later oath of secrecy in the name of God (Ishwar). Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Kailash Gahlot took oath in the name of God.

Six legislators, including Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot, were sworn in as ministers in the newly formed Delhi Cabinet on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal administered the oath of office and secrecy. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won 62 seats out of 70 in the Delhi Assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.

