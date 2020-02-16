French health minister to be picked by Macron's party to run for Paris mayor
French health minister Agnes Buzyn will be selected by President Emmanuel Macron's party to run for Paris mayor after the previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal, a source close to the ruling party said on Sunday.
"She declared herself a candidate. Our different bodies are going to meet to give their opinion, which I believe will be a positive one," the source told Reuters.
Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Agnes Buzyn
- Paris