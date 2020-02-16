Left Menu
A strong nation can only be built by following Dr Ambedkar's path: C'garh CM at Harvard India conference

A strong nation can only be built by following the path shown by the Father of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday at the Harvard India Conference, Boston, US.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-02-2020 21:11 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 21:11 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A strong nation can only be built by following the path shown by the Father of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday at the Harvard India Conference, Boston, US. Baghel said that the ideology of equality is required for the socio-economic strengthening of various castes and social contract based on wisdom, compassion, and fraternity.

During a discussion on 'Caste and Politics in Democratic India', the Chief Minister said the right to production and pride of citizenship could not be secured until castes are given proportionate representation in politics, An official press release quoted him saying: "A strong nation can only be built by following the path shown by the Father of the Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and that the ideology of equality is required for the socio-economic strengthening of various castes and social contract based on wisdom, compassion, and fraternity."

The Chief Minister also gave various suggestions on improving the rural economy and agricultural development The press release said: "He said that a prosperous nation, dignified society and fearless citizens could be built only when emphasis would be on increasing self-reliance of villages while following the path of Mahatma Gandhi and that the purpose of politics is that everyone should contribute in ensuring racial pride and collective nationality."

The Chief Minister answered a bunch of questions after the address and added that Chhattisgarh has implemented a scheme called 'Narwa, Garwa, Ghurwa, and Badi' to strengthen the rural economy. Answering a question on Naxalism, the Chief Minister said that the problem will completely eradicate once issues such as illiteracy, poverty, exploitation, and starvation are addressed.

"The administration, researchers, teachers, and scholars of the prestigious university, who were present at the conference, invited the Chief Minister for the next year's Harvard India Conference also," the press release said. (ANI)

