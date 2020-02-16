Left Menu
Tanwar pitches for political alternative in Haryana, seeks suggestions from people

Pitching for a political alternative in Haryana, former state Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Sunday sought suggestions from people to build a "strong structure". Tanwar claimed that people have rejected both the BJP and the Congress and are looking for a "viable third alternative".

Addressing a "Swabhimaan Rally" organised by his supporters in Karnal, Tanwar said, "There is a need for a credible third alternative in Haryana. A majority of people in the state I meet tell me that they do not have any hopes from the BJP and the Congress." "A suggestion came from workers that a structure of our organisation should be set up. In the coming three months, we will build a strong structure," he said, seeking suggestions from his supporters.

He said there is a vacuum in the leadership and in the absence of an alternative, people are forced to vote for certain parties even if they do not wish so. "Do you think the Delhi mandate is only on the basis of work alone," he asked.

Tanwar hit out at the ruling BJP and the Congress, claiming that people are fed up with both parties. Without naming anyone, he said, "Some people have made politics a bazar, a mandi. Poverty, jhumla, lies…they sell everything here. You have to teach these people a lesson."

Tanwar had quit the primary membership of the Congress days before the Haryana Assembly polls in October last year. He had revolted against the party leadership, alleging irregularities and corruption in the ticket distribution. The former Sirsa MP was replaced by Kumari Selja as the state party chief while Tanwar's bete noire and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was made the Congress Legislative Party leader.

"Some people have made the Congress a butcher house and those like me whose fight is based on principles and ideology are sacrificed," Tanwar said. The former Congress chief said his fight was for "swabhiman", giving justice to the poor, farmers their dues and to uphold the rights of the Dalits besides ensuring security for women".

He wondered how the grand old party which played a key role in the country's freedom struggle was not in power in many states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for decades. "The country has to be made the Congress and BJP-mukt," he told the workers.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "It is not Nehru or Patel's Congress anymore. There are dangerous people in the Congress today." PTI SUN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

