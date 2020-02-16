Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress takes dig at Badal's 'belated awakening' on CAA

The Congress party on Sunday took a dig at former Chief Minister and Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal over his 'belated awakening' about the ill effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:10 IST
Congress takes dig at Badal's 'belated awakening' on CAA
Congress leader and State Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party on Sunday took a dig at former Chief Minister and Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal over his 'belated awakening' about the ill effects of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Senior party leader and Jails and Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that it was strange that while the Shiromani Akali Dal-Badal voted in favour of the CAA and supported its passage in both the Houses of Parliament, the senior Badal has now started crying hoarse over it saying that the citizenship should be open to the people of all religions.

"It is actually a statement of convenience as he and his party has been ignored and sidelined by the BJP and now they are trying to use the CAA to seek attention from their masters (BJP leaders)," he said in a statement. The minister challenged Badal that if he was really serious and concerned about the divisive nature of the CAA, he can ask his daughter-in-law to resign from the Union Cabinet.

"Or at least write a letter of protest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the unconstitutional nature of the CAA," he asked Badal while adding that "otherwise it will be reaffirmed that you are making random statements to derive some political bargain from the BJP." Randhawa said that the Badals have changed their stand on CAA so frequently depending on the situation at the particular moment.

"First when it suited them, they supported the CAA in the parliament and now they think opposing it will suit them more," he observed and advised the SAD leader to maintain consistency in his stand and statements on crucial matters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets place Atkinson (ankle) back on IR

The Columbus Blue Jackets placed right wing Cam Atkinson on injured reserve Sunday as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month. The move is retroactive to Feb. 8, when the injury occurred in a 2-1 loss to th...

UN: Antarctic high temp records will take months to verify

Berlin, Feb 16 AP Record high temperatures reportedly measured in Antarctica will take months to verify, the UN weather agency said Sunday. A spokesman for the World Meteorological Organization said the measurements made by researchers from...

Seven dead, 15 injured in road accident in Yavatmal

Seven persons died and 15 sustained injuries after a vehicle carrying them overturned in Yavatmal on Sunday.The injured are being treated at a local hospital here. Further details are awaited. ANI...

Burundi opposition picks presidential contender as UN warns of rights abuses

Burundis opposition CNL on Sunday picked the current chairman of the National Assembly as its candidate in the presidential election in May which the United Nations says is likely to be marred by violence. A former rebel leader, Agathon Rwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020