Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia to meet this week to sort out differences

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • Created: 16-02-2020 22:19 IST
Amid an ongoing tug of war, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his fellow Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia are expected to meet this week to sort out differences between them. Congress general secretary and its Madhya Pradesh unit in charge Deepak Babaria said the two leaders would meet to work out the modalities for fulfilling the promises made by the party to the people of Madhya Pradesh before coming to power.

"Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia will be meeting this week and will work out the pending issues and find solutions to concerns and demands of various sections of people in Madhya Pradesh," Babaria told PTI. Brushing aside reports of any differences between the two, he said all party leaders are working for the welfare of the people and for providing good governance in Madhya Pradesh.

Both Nath and Scindia attended the coordination committee meeting on Saturday and it ended on a "very cordial" note, the Congress general secretary said. Babaria said a meeting of the Coordination Committee and the Manifesto Implementation Committee, of which former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan is the chairman, would be held later this month to work out implementation of pending promises.

Scindia has of late threatened to take to the streets if his party's government in Madhya Pradesh failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers, with Chief Minister Kamal Nath virtually daring him to do so. After the coordination committee meeting on Saturday, Nath when asked about Scindia's threat said, "Toh woh utar jaaye (let him do so)."

The coordination committee meeting was convened by Deepak Babaria and top leaders, including former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, were present. While party leaders claim there are no factions within the state Congress, Scindia has often taken on the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, a move considered as a result of friction within the state unit.

Scindia had lost the Lok Sabha election from his Guna constituency and is now considered a hot favorite for the Rajya Sabha from the state.

