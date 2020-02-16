Left Menu
AAP formulates 3-point action plan under 'Join AAP for Nation Building' campaign to expand nationally

After a landslide victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai convened a meeting of the party office bearers and in-charges at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here to deliberate upon the future plans to expand the party nationwide.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai convened the meeting of party office bearers on Sunday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After a landslide victory in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai convened a meeting of the party office bearers and in-charges at the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here to deliberate upon the future plans to expand the party nationwide. The AAP has formulated a three-point action plan under the 'Join AAP for Nation Building' campaign to expand nationally.

The three-point action plan includes a state-level meeting of all active volunteers and office bearers, posters in all legislative assembly constituencies in India inviting people to join the 'Nation Building' campaign. A missed call number shall be published in all legislative assembly constituencies in India and press conferences by the senior leaders in the state capitals and in other major cities, according to an official press release.

"The agenda of the meeting was to discuss two things mainly. First, the message of the historic win in the Delhi elections, purely on the basis of unprecedented development works in Delhi, should be disseminated across the country loud and clear," said Rai. "This victory is emphatic and decisive as the BJP put all their efforts to win the elections deploying the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and other ministers and the Chief Ministers from other states, using their politics of hatred. Secondly, how this victory can be used as a springboard for expanding the party nationally," he added.

He further said the party has launched the 'Join AAP for Nation Building' campaign to invite people to take part in the nation-building by joining the Aam Aadmi Party and that nearly 15 lakh people have already expressed their interest to join the AAP since its launch on February 11. (ANI)

