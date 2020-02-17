Left Menu
RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is for gaining some publicity, says Bihar JDU chief

JDU state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh on Monday said that RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is nothing more than a strategy to gain some publicity.

  Patna (Bihar)
  Updated: 17-02-2020 13:47 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 13:47 IST
JDU Bihar state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh speaking to ANI in Patna on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

JDU state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh on Monday said that RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is nothing more than a strategy to gain some publicity. "There is no meaning behind the support of one individual to Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. It is just a tactic to gain some publicity as they are losing their ground. When public support decreases people take such steps. This is not going to affect us at all," said Singh while talking to ANI.

Earlier, JDU MLC from Banka, Javed Iqbal Ansari went on to support Tejashwi Yadav's "Berozgaari Hatao Yatra" and questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over unemployment and migration in the state. JDU MLA from Hayaghat, Amarnath Gami on Monday said that no government in the state have ever worked to address the issue of unemployment.

"There is unemployment in Bihar without any doubt. If there was no unemployment then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue. It is not possible to remove unemployment without the centre's help," Gami told reporters here. "If Tejashwi Ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that the problem of unemployment will not be solved by this. For solving it, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it," he added.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is slated to hold a 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' in Patna on February 23. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally in the state capital, following which it will be held in every district of the state. (ANI)

