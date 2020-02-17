Left Menu
Development News Edition

Owaisi hails TRS govt''s move to pass anti-CAA assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:01 IST
Owaisi hails TRS govt''s move to pass anti-CAA assembly

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday welcomed the Telangana cabinet's decision to pass an

assembly resolution against theCitizenship Amendment Act while the BJP described it as "a minority appeasement tactic."

Owaisi claimed the proposed National Population Register has nothing to do with social welfare schemes and it

is purely an exercise done to undertake the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in future.

"I welcome the decision taken by the Telangana government, by cabinet (on anti-CAA resolution)," the All

India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told reporters here.

He also hoped that state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would put on hold the National Population

Register exercise just as Kerala. The Telangana government on Sunday took the decision on

passing an assembly resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief

Minister, while urging the Centre to repeal last year's changes in the Citizenship Act.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao described the cabinet's decision "illegal and anti-constitutional."

"Cabinet decision (of) passing a resolution to repeal CAA is a minority appeasement tactic and it exposes the

copycat decision by Chief Minister in blindly following communist and congress ideology for electoral expediency," he

said. According to him, the state cabinet is a

constitutional body and it cannot pass a resolution against a national law passed by parliament.

"Opposing, non-implementation and disregarding a national law as per Indian constitution part 11 and articles

256and 257 is a serious violation by state government and can even warrant a recommendation by the state governor for

president's rule by invoking Article 356," he warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyz men on horseback protest Chinese investment

Several hundred protesters including men on horseback rallied Monday against the construction of a Chinese project in Kyrgyzstan, officials said, in the latest demonstration against Beijings growing influence. The building of the 275 millio...

British MP, chair of group on Kashmir, denied entry into India; deported to Dubai

A British MP, critical of Indias move to withdraw Jammu and Kashmirs special status, on Monday said she was denied entry despite a valid visa after she landed at Delhi airport and deported to Dubai from where she had flown into the Indian c...

Entertainment News Roundup: Bong Joon-ho gets hero's welcome in South Korea; Victoria Beckham dressed black and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Victoria Beckhams black dresses, chunky platform boots stage gentle rebellion at London Fashion WeekVictoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky th...

Sports must be given structured format, Kiren Rijiju says

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Kiren Rijiju has said that Sports must be given a structured format to make India as a mega sporting country. He was addressing the gathering after launching the Theme Song of Khelo India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020