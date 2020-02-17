Owaisi hails TRS govt''s move to pass anti-CAA assembly

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday welcomed the Telangana cabinet's decision to pass an

assembly resolution against theCitizenship Amendment Act while the BJP described it as "a minority appeasement tactic."

Owaisi claimed the proposed National Population Register has nothing to do with social welfare schemes and it

is purely an exercise done to undertake the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in future.

"I welcome the decision taken by the Telangana government, by cabinet (on anti-CAA resolution)," the All

India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief told reporters here.

He also hoped that state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would put on hold the National Population

Register exercise just as Kerala. The Telangana government on Sunday took the decision on

passing an assembly resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief

Minister, while urging the Centre to repeal last year's changes in the Citizenship Act.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao described the cabinet's decision "illegal and anti-constitutional."

"Cabinet decision (of) passing a resolution to repeal CAA is a minority appeasement tactic and it exposes the

copycat decision by Chief Minister in blindly following communist and congress ideology for electoral expediency," he

said. According to him, the state cabinet is a

constitutional body and it cannot pass a resolution against a national law passed by parliament.

"Opposing, non-implementation and disregarding a national law as per Indian constitution part 11 and articles

256and 257 is a serious violation by state government and can even warrant a recommendation by the state governor for

president's rule by invoking Article 356," he warned.

