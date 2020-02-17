Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women in politics: Theresa May recounts 'sticky tape' moment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:40 IST
Women in politics: Theresa May recounts 'sticky tape' moment

Dubai, Feb 17 (AP) Former British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that early on in her political career, she vowed never to think that being a woman held her back. "Don't think that you don't get something because you're a woman," she told an audience of mostly women at the Global Women's Forum Dubai.

Still, there were times when being a woman head of state was — well, sticky. May recounted one such moment. She was on a British Air Force flight, heading to a dinner and having to change into evening attire. There were no changing facilities on board but the staff told her not to worry.

"They took up me into the cockpit, there with two pilots, and I'm thinking 'really?'," she said. "A chap comes along with sticky tape and a sheet, and he stuck it up behind the pilots and says: 'There you go, you can change behind that'," she said, to laughter and applause from the audience.

May, who became the second female British prime minister in 2016, after Margaret Thatcher, was speaking on stage with the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Nusseibeh. Nusseibeh shared her own "embarrassing" anecdote, saying that once while trying to keep up with the UAE's foreign minister on the streets of New York, she got her heel stuck in a gutter and it broke off. She did her best to keep up.

"Men, frankly, don't run in heels," Nusseibeh said. May also spoke about a type of boys-club culture that existed when she first entered the House of Commons as a member of parliament in the late 1990s, with "a huge emphasis on the men sort-of drinking together and getting together into groups."

"Some of the women felt they had to join that, and I didn't," May said. "I wanted to do it the way I wanted to do it. So, I did it my way. I was myself and, hey, I was prime minister." May stepped down as Conservative leader last year, leaving behind a legacy as a prime minister who for three years faced the difficult process of trying to get Britain out of the European Union with stubborn determination.

She told the audience that she hopes to be looked upon by young girls as an inspirational leader committed to public service. She also urged women in leadership positions to actively support other women and encourage them to share their experiences. "The men network. They network a lot. They will use contacts in order to help them through in their careers, and we don't do enough of that and we should be doing that as women," May said.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS introduces 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacement

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS has introduced a cutting-edge 3D printing technology for jaw joint replacements to acquire accuracy in such procedures. At a three-day workshop the 2nd AIIMS Total TMJ Replacements Workshop,...

Sebi to tighten eligibility norms for investment advisers, fees to be capped

With an aim to safeguard investors interest, markets regulator Sebi on Monday decided to tighten its eligibility norms for investment advisers and decided to introduce an upper limit for their fees. Sebi also barred use of titles like indep...

UPDATE 1-Climate protesters dig up Cambridge college's lawn

Extinction Rebellion climate protesters dug up the lawn of Trinity College, Cambridge on Monday, as part of a week-long series of demonstrations in Britains ancient university town. The activists dug up the grass in front of the 16th-centur...

Pool car driver held for drunk driving in Kolkata

A pool car driver was detained for allegedly driving his vehicle in a drunken state inKolkata on Monday, police said. Dinesh Sharma, 40, was driving students of a prominentEnglish-medium school in central Kolkata when he was intercepted by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020