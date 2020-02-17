Ex-judge made derogatory remarks against Vajpayee: Nagpur BJYM

The BJP's youth wing on Monday submitted a complaint to the police claiming some speakers at

an anti-CAA rally in Nagpur made "derogatory remarks" against former prime minister and Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari

Vajpayee. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Nagpur unit president

Shivani Dani, in a statement issued here, alleged that former Bombay High Court judge BG Kolse Patil made derogatory remarks

against Vajpayee. The BJYM has also submitted a complaint to Nagpur

police commissioner, the statement informed. In another development, Nagpur BJP chief Pravin Datke,

addressing a press conference, demanded action against infiltrators residing in the state.

