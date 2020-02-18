Left Menu
YSRCP accuses TDP of releasing selected parts of IT report to claim innocence

The ruling YSR Congress Party has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released parts of the 'panchnama' copy of the Income Tax Department, to claim its innocence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 06:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The ruling YSR Congress Party has alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has released parts of the 'panchnama' copy of the Income Tax Department, to claim its innocence. The two pages of the 'panchnama' released by the TDP show that the IT Department has inspected cash and gold at the residence of the P Srinivas, but has not seized anything.

In order to defend its argument, YSRCP released the 'panchanama' report of IT raids on RK Infra Corp Pvt Ltd, Kadapa. YSRCP released documents of CBDT press notes, released on November 11, 2019, and February 13, 2020. Both the notes speak of a prominent person in Andhra Pradesh, who is involved in corrupt practices. YSRCP has claimed that the mentioned prominent person is none other than TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier on February 14, TDP had alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is trying to malign the image of N Chandrababu Naidu and his party. Referring to the recent IT raids and CBDT note, the TDP accused YSRCP of trying to sling mud on their party and their leader Naidu.

In a press release, TDP alleged that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's government is making false propaganda regarding them only to divert the attention of people from its misrule. The TDP press release further said that the CBDT note did not mention the PS or PA of Naidu directly in its note." The YSRCP has been trying to malign the image of TDP national president and his former personal secretary P Srinivas was harassed in the name of IT raids for five days, the TDP said in the press note.

The press note said, "Srinivas was already relieved from Chandrababu Naidu's office nine months ago. While the IT officials said that Rs 2000 crore irregularities were noticed in the country, the YSR mafia has started a false campaign that the amount was found at Srinivas and started blaming TDP." "In reality, the Jaganmohan Reddy government awarded the reverse tendering contract of Polavaram project to a company, which was raided by IT officials. The central government also objected to changing of contractors as the project works will be delayed and the same information was revealed in parliament. However, people are questioning how the Jagan govt awarded Polavaram and Veligonda reverse tendering projects to a company facing IT raids," the press note said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

