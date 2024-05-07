Left Menu

Pakistan's Engro to continue to invest in energy business, its main investor says

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:37 IST
Pakistan's largest conglomerate, Engro Corp, which owns the country's first liquefied natural gas terminal, will continue to invest in energy despite having sold its coal-based assets, the company's largest investor said. In a rare interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Samad Dawood, Vice Chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation, which owns 40% of Engro Corp, said the company was also looking into global LNG opportunities.

