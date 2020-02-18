Siddaramaiah holds legislative party meet at Vidhana Soudha

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held a Party Legislative Meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Details on the meeting are awaited.

Siddaramaiah had also chaired a meeting of senior Congress leaders including HK Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, DK Shivakumar, G Parameshwara, KR Ramesh Kumar and others on Sunday, a day before the commencement of the Assembly session. On Monday, Governor Vajubhai Vala addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of State Legislature -- the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council -- on the start of the Assembly session.

The session will conclude on February 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.