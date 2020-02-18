Left Menu
British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits

  Updated: 18-02-2020 15:01 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 14:41 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about 'superforecasting' rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.

When asked if he regretted the appointment of Andrew Sabisky, who resigned on Monday, Cummings told reporters: "Read Philip Tetlock's "Superforecasting" instead of political pundits who don't know what they are talking about."

Sabisky, who had discussed the benefits of forced contraception, quit on Monday, saying "media hysteria" about his old online posts meant he had become a distraction for the government.

