British PM Johnson's adviser Cummings says: Ignore the ignorant pundits
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, said on Tuesday that people should read more about 'superforecasting' rather than paying attention to ignorant pundits after a Downing Street aide was forced to resign.
When asked if he regretted the appointment of Andrew Sabisky, who resigned on Monday, Cummings told reporters: "Read Philip Tetlock's "Superforecasting" instead of political pundits who don't know what they are talking about."
Sabisky, who had discussed the benefits of forced contraception, quit on Monday, saying "media hysteria" about his old online posts meant he had become a distraction for the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Dominic Cummings
- British
- Downing Street
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson, Priti Patel put final touches to post-Brexit visa regime
Britain beyond Brexit, PM Boris Johnson reshapes government
UPDATE 1-Britain beyond Brexit, PM Boris Johnson reshapes government
World News Roundup: Britain beyond Brexit, Boris Johnson reshapes government; Haftar's forces ban U.N. from using Tripoli airport and more