Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election
A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against "enemies", Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishment's popularity.
"America will fail to create divisions between the authorities and Iranians ... a high turnout will display our unity against the enemies," Khamenei tweeted.
Iran holds a parliamentary election on Feb. 21.
