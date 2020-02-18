Won''t block NPR in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he won't block the National
Population Register (NPR) in the state. Thackeray assured that he will "personally check the
columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in Maharashtra.
"CAA and NRC are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and
will not be implemented in the state," Thackeray tweeted. NPR will happen in the state as there is nothing
controversial about it, he said. Thackeray said he will not allow NRC to be implemented
in the state. "If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only
Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. NPR is a census, and I don't find that anyone will be affected as it happens every 10
years," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
