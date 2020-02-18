Won''t block NPR in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he won't block the National

Population Register (NPR) in the state. Thackeray assured that he will "personally check the

columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in Maharashtra.

"CAA and NRC are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and

will not be implemented in the state," Thackeray tweeted. NPR will happen in the state as there is nothing

controversial about it, he said. Thackeray said he will not allow NRC to be implemented

in the state. "If NRC is implemented then it will affect not only

Hindus or Muslims but also Adivasis. NPR is a census, and I don't find that anyone will be affected as it happens every 10

years," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

