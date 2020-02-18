Owaisi opposing CAA without knowing anything about it: Andhra BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday slammed Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader has no knowledge about the new citizenship law. "Owaisi touring the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register in Vijaywada is most unfortunate. Being a senior parliamentarian, he is opposing it without carefully studying it. He has no idea about all these," he said while speaking to ANI in Vijayawada.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Jagan Mogan Reddy government and the State BJP leaders are in favour of making Amaravati the capital city. "The BJP leaders and the State government are of the same stand. BJP leaders are in favour of making Amaravati the capital city," he added. (ANI)

