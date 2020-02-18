Netanyahu's trial to begin on March 17 - Israeli Justice Ministry
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will begin on March 17, two weeks after a national election, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the ministry said Netanyahu will be required to be present at the session, at which an indictment against him will be read. The right-wing leader has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israeli