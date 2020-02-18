Netanyahu's trial to begin on March 17 - Israeli Justice Ministry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will begin on March 17, two weeks after a national election, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said Netanyahu will be required to be present at the session, at which an indictment against him will be read. The right-wing leader has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime.

