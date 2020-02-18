Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hooda questions pre-budget consultations by Haryana govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:39 IST
Hooda questions pre-budget consultations by Haryana govt

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the logic behind the state government's pre-budget consultations in the absence of the economic survey. "In the absence of the economic survey report, how will we know what the state's economic situation is," he said.

Talking to reporters in Panchkula on the sidelines of a pre-budget meeting, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said, "Suggestions could have been sought in writing when the economic survey is yet to be out." However, Chief Minister M L Khattar told reporters that the economic survey is tabled on the floor of the House before the budget is presented.

Moreover, the government has circulated main indicators of the economy to the MLAs during a presentation in the pre-budget meeting, he said, adding that the legislators gave views rising above the party lines. He assured the MLAs that their viable views would be incorporated in the budget for 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anil Vij said the MLAs gave 50 suggestions pertaining to the health sector. Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said some legislators suggested that vacancies of doctors should be filled at the earliest and the spending on the health sector should be hiked this time.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Planning) T V S N Prasad had said in a presentation to the MLAs that the growth rate in Haryana stood at 11 per cent, which was better than the national figures. Prasad said the state budget was Rs 73,301 crore in 2014-15, which has now increased to Rs 1,32,165 crore .

"This increase in the budget reflects the progress of the state," he said, adding that the fiscal deficit of the state stood at 2.59 per cent. INLD's lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala had on Monday rued that not more than two minutes were given to MLAs to put forth their suggestions, which defeated the purpose of the consultations.

Abhay had said that the meeting should have been held two months before the budget session. Days before presenting his maiden budget, Khattar has been holding meetings with MLAs, seeking suggestions on topics like agriculture, education and health.

In the BJP-JJP coalition government, Khattar has kept the finance portfolio with himself. The budget session of the state assembly will begin here on February 20 and the three-day pre-budget meetings with MLAs, which began in Panchkula on Monday, aimed at getting feedback and suggestions from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Canada passenger trains to run again, pipeline protests block freight

Passenger operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would soon resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa while the government sought to end anti-pipeline protests that are blocking rail freight in eastern Canada. VIA Rail sai...

Was saffron terror plot combined project of Congress and ISI, asks BJP on Rakesh Maria's revelations

The BJP on Tuesday slammed the Congress over ex-Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Marias claim that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned to project the 2611 terror attack as a case of Hindu terror, saying it raised questions whether the saffron terror p...

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center GDC in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. W...

Sebi asks brokers, fund houses, others to ensure compliance with prevention of unlawful acts

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked stock brokers, mutual fund houses and other market intermediaries to ensure strict compliance with the prevention of unlawful activities law. In a statement, Sebi advised market intermediaries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020