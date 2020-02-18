Hooda questions pre-budget consultations by Haryana govt

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday questioned the logic behind the state government's pre-budget consultations in the absence of the economic survey. "In the absence of the economic survey report, how will we know what the state's economic situation is," he said.

Talking to reporters in Panchkula on the sidelines of a pre-budget meeting, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said, "Suggestions could have been sought in writing when the economic survey is yet to be out." However, Chief Minister M L Khattar told reporters that the economic survey is tabled on the floor of the House before the budget is presented.

Moreover, the government has circulated main indicators of the economy to the MLAs during a presentation in the pre-budget meeting, he said, adding that the legislators gave views rising above the party lines. He assured the MLAs that their viable views would be incorporated in the budget for 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Anil Vij said the MLAs gave 50 suggestions pertaining to the health sector. Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said some legislators suggested that vacancies of doctors should be filled at the earliest and the spending on the health sector should be hiked this time.

Additional Chief Secretary (Finance and Planning) T V S N Prasad had said in a presentation to the MLAs that the growth rate in Haryana stood at 11 per cent, which was better than the national figures. Prasad said the state budget was Rs 73,301 crore in 2014-15, which has now increased to Rs 1,32,165 crore .

"This increase in the budget reflects the progress of the state," he said, adding that the fiscal deficit of the state stood at 2.59 per cent. INLD's lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala had on Monday rued that not more than two minutes were given to MLAs to put forth their suggestions, which defeated the purpose of the consultations.

Abhay had said that the meeting should have been held two months before the budget session. Days before presenting his maiden budget, Khattar has been holding meetings with MLAs, seeking suggestions on topics like agriculture, education and health.

In the BJP-JJP coalition government, Khattar has kept the finance portfolio with himself. The budget session of the state assembly will begin here on February 20 and the three-day pre-budget meetings with MLAs, which began in Panchkula on Monday, aimed at getting feedback and suggestions from them.

