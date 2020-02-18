Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. to offer financial support for Ethiopia political reforms -PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:09 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. to offer financial support for Ethiopia political reforms -PM
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia

The United States will provide financial assistance to Ethiopia as it pursues political reforms, the office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. "An agreement has been reached regarding the strengthening of the holistic and ongoing reform in Ethiopia to which the United States Government plans to provide substantial financial support," the statement said.

Neither Pompeo nor Abiy provided further details. Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has long been an ally of the United States, which supplies about $1 billion in aid annually. Pompeo praised political reforms Abiy has spearheaded ahead of Ethiopia's upcoming elections. Ethiopians are due to vote on Aug. 29 in a ballot Abiy has promised will be free and fair in a bold break from decades of repression.

"A free and credible vote will show that there is no false choice between democracy and security and it will ensure that everyone has a choice," Pompeo told reporters. Abiy took power in 2018 following years of anti-government protests. He freed thousands of political prisoners, won the Nobel Peace Prize for ending a long-running conflict with neighboring Eritrea, and put prominent dissidents and human rights activists in positions of power.

"These aren't reforms imposed by somebody on the outside. These were reforms that came from Ethiopian people," Pompeo said. A senior U.S. State Department official told pool reporters said Abiy appeared committed to holding elections on time, although he said Ethiopian security agencies - long used to suppressing political opposition - might need some more training on respecting human rights.

Abiy's reforms, while applauded abroad, have also unleashed simmering ethnic and political tensions at home as regional powerbrokers jockey for position. More than 2 million of Ethiopia's 109 million citizens have been displaced, according to the United Nations. "The most important challenge for us is security," Ethiopia's foreign minister Gedu Andargachew told reporters. "Most of our youth have no job... this situation is difficult to maintain peace and order."

Abiy has also overseen economic reforms, promising to open its bureaucratic, state-run economy to foreign investment and liberalize the telecoms and banking sectors. Ethiopia struggles with foreign exchange shortages that inhibit investment. Gedu also said there had been "progress" in a dispute that the U.S. Treasury has been trying to mediate between Ethiopia and Egypt over Ethiopia's giant Blue Nile hydropower dam. Pompeo is on a tour that has already taken him to Germany, Senegal, and Angola. His visit comes as some African governments are questioning U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to their continent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India to send its largest military aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan

India will send a C-17 military transport aircraft to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to evacuate more Indians and deliver a consignment of medical supplies to Chinas coronavirus-hit people, official sources said. The C-17 Globemaster...

Steelers hire Hilliard as WRs coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Ike Hilliard as their wide receivers coach, the team announced Tuesday. Hilliard, 43, has spent the past six seasons in his second stint with the Washington Redskins 2014-19. He also had a one-year run with the...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on February 29 in Doha, ...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020