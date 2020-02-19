Left Menu
Is Trump God that 70 lakh people will gather to welcome him: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Hitting out at the Central Government for making elaborate arrangements for US President Donald Trump's first visit to India later this week, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday asked what is the need of congregating 70 lakh people to welcome Trump, "Is he God".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 13:24 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Is Trump God that 70 lakh people will gather around to welcome him. He is coming here for his own interests. Trump is not doing the trade deal. He just wants to work for the benefit of America and is not coming to make us happy... (Trump kya Bhagwan hai kya? 7 million log khada karne ki kya zaroorat hai? Vo trade deal nai kar raha hai, uske liye America first hai, vo sirf America ka dhandha karna chahta hai, hamko khush karne nahi aa raha)"

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25. On his first day, he will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister Modi. He will also address the Indian crowd at the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad.

This will also be the first visit of a US President to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati situated in Gujarat. Chowdhury also slammed Union Minister Piyush Goyal for alleging that the 'Congress tried to raise the false bogey of Hindu terror' post 26/11' and said, "There was a different background when 'Hindu terror' word was coined. Mecca Masjid blast had taken place and Pragya Thakur, others were arrested then. Terrorists always camouflage. They do not carry out attacks with their actual identity.

"It was the UPA government which revealed everything about the attack. Ajmal Kasab was later hanged during UPA rule," he added. (ANI)

