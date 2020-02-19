Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive "matter of time"
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey's demands and warned that a military operation there was a "matter of time".
Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to make Idlib a secure zone "no matter the cost", even as talks continue with Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's forces.
