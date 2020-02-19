Left Menu
Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive "matter of time"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:57 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says Syria talks with Russia unsatisfactory, offensive "matter of time"
File photo

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday talks with Russia on the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib were far from meeting Turkey's demands and warned that a military operation there was a "matter of time".

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said Turkey was determined to make Idlib a secure zone "no matter the cost", even as talks continue with Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

