Turkey's Erdogan says new Kavala arrest order needs to be respected

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there needs to be respect for a new detention warrant issued for philanthropist Osman Kavala after he was acquitted a day earlier over his role in nationwide protests in 2013.

Erdogan was speaking to reporters after making a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers where he described the Gezi Park protests as a "heinous attack" on the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.