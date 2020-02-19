Left Menu
Turkey's Erdogan says new Kavala arrest order needs to be respected

  Updated: 19-02-2020 16:10 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday there needs to be respect for a new detention warrant issued for philanthropist Osman Kavala after he was acquitted a day earlier over his role in nationwide protests in 2013.

Erdogan was speaking to reporters after making a speech to his AK Party's lawmakers where he described the Gezi Park protests as a "heinous attack" on the country.

