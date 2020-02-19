Left Menu
Two arrested in APSSB exam irregularities

Two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in irregularities in an examination

conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, police said on Wednesday.

They were arrested by the special investigation cell (SIC) of the state police after a suspicious optical mark

recognition (OMR) sheet of a candidate was widely circulated on social media for which the board came under public

criticism. "Senia Bagang, the candidate whose OMR sheet went

viral, and Mongam Basar were arrested on Tuesday," the special investigation cells SP M Harsha Vardhan said.

Several candidates, who appeared in the examination, alleged that Bagang had submitted the blank answer sheet,

though he was shortlisted for the skill test. The arrests were made based on evidence collected in

the case so far. Basar acted in connivance with the officials of the APSSB, the SP said.

Vardhan also alleged that APSSB under secretary, Kapter Ringu, has been "avoiding interrogation by SIC

personnel". "A non-bailable warrant has been issued against her by

the additional district and sessions judges court at Yupia," the SP said, adding that all efforts are being made to unearth

the conspiracy and action will be taken at the earliest. The results for the examination for lower divisional

clerk (LDC), junior secretariat assistant (JSA) and other posts were published on the boards website on February 14.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said those involved in the APSSB fiasco will not be spared and the guilty

will be punished. Meanwhile, the state government had, on Tuesday,

relieved APSSB chairman A C Verma and secretary S K Jain from their respective posts.

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar took charge of the Board as an additional responsibility while special education

secretary Santosh Kumar Rai replaced Jain. However, Rai has been relieved from his responsibility

of the education department. Parliamentary Affairs department's secretary Onit

Panyang has been given additional charge as the board member while joint secretary to Governor, Mamta Riba, has been posted

as boards joint secretary, replacing Tamune Miso. Home and Vigilance department under secretary Habung

Lampung has been posted in place of Kapter Ringu.

