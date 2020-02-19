Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan says main opposition should be probed for Gulen links

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says main opposition should be probed for Gulen links
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the main opposition party should be investigated for possible links to the U.S.-based cleric accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt, amid a bout of finger-pointing between the two sides. Ankara blames Fethullah Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, for masterminding the abortive putsch and has carried out a widespread crackdown on his alleged supporters. Thousands of people have been detained, arrested or sacked over links to Gulen's network.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said last week Erdogan was the "political wing" of Gulen's network, accusing him of allowing thousands of Gulenists to enter state ranks. His comments drew harsh backlash from Erdogan, who in turn accused Kilicdaroglu of being involved with Gulen's network, which Ankara calls FETO.

"Everyone may have had a role in growing, strengthening and expanding FETO in Turkey. However, it is me and the AK Party that declared them a terrorist organization and waged a war on them," Erdogan told his AK Party (AKP) on Wednesday. "We struggled to remove the FETO elements in institutions, and we think that we still haven't been able to fully eliminate this scheme," he added. "The state followed FETO everywhere, but it is clear that the CHP headquarters has not been examined enough."

Gulen and Erdogan, once allies, fell apart in 2013 during a corruption investigation that briefly threatened to engulf the government, which Erdogan blames on Gulen's network. Erdogan's government also accuses Gulen of trying to establish a "parallel state" in Turkey. Shortly after the 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan had said he had been "deceived" by Gulen and his network.

"I also met him (Gulen) in the past, there is no point in trying to hide this," Erdogan said. "I accept that we struggled to explain the threat from this structure even to our very own circles. But we are the only ones who have relentlessly battled with FETO in a real way," he said. Several attempts by the opposition to establish a committee in parliament to look into Gulen's political connections have so far been rejected by the AKP. Last week, Erdogan filed a 500,000 lira ($82,270) lawsuit against Kilicdaroglu for his comments.

Gulen has denied involvement in the coup attempt, in which some 250 people were killed and more than 2,000 wounded. Routine operations against Gulen's network are still carried out across the country. Rights groups and opposition parties have accused Erdogan of using the coup as a pretext to quash dissent. But the government has said the measures are necessary.

A prominent businessman was re-arrested hours after being acquitted on Tuesday over his alleged role in landmark 2013 protests, which posed a major challenge to Erdogan. Osman Kavala was among nine people acquitted of an alleged role in organizing the Gezi Park protests.

Commenting on Kavala's acquittal, Erdogan said: "they set out to acquit him with a manoeuvre". He later told reporters the new arrest order must be respected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Whale shark population declined by 63pc in 75 yrs: WTI

The population of whale sharks, one of the endangered migratory species, has declined by 63 per cent in last 75 years in the Indo-Pacific region, a nature conservation body has said while urging the government to intensify steps and train e...

UPDATE 2-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in Ja...

Finland's foreign minister faces probe over Syria repatriations

Finlands constitutional committee said on Wednesday it has asked the Prosecutor General to investigate the legality of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavistos push to repatriate Finnish children from a camp in Syria and his handling of one directo...

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed

Six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the countrys defence minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said. Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, defence minister for the inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020