Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will come back tomorrow, say SC appointed mediator after meeting Shaheen Bagh protesters

After interacting with the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Supreme Court-appointed mediator Sadhana Ramachandran on Wednesday said that they will hold talks with the protestors tomorrow also.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
Will come back tomorrow, say SC appointed mediator after meeting Shaheen Bagh protesters
Sadhana Ramachandran. Image Credit: ANI

After interacting with the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Supreme Court-appointed mediator Sadhana Ramachandran on Wednesday said that they will hold talks with the protestors tomorrow also. "We met them and listened to them. We asked them if they want us to come back tomorrow as it's not possible to complete the talks in one day. They said they want us to come back tomorrow, so we will," Ramachandran told media here.

While interacting with the anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Ramachandran said that their right to protest should not affect the right of others to use public road and services. "The Supreme Court has said that you have the right to protest. The law (CAA) has been challenged in the Supreme Court. But like us, others too have their rights, like the right to use roads, open their shops, students reaching their schools. Your right to protest should not affect the right of others to use these services," Ramachandran said at Shaheen Bagh.

Talking to the protestors, she said that she will hear them out and together they will find a solution that will set an example for not only the country but for the world. "It will tell the world that we think about everyone and not only ourselves," she told the demonstrators protesting against the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde also read the Supreme Court order to the protestors. "We have come here according to the order of the Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody's co-operation," Hegde told reporters ahead of the interaction.

The Supreme Court had on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran besides former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to go and talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh area to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site. The apex court has fixed the matter for further hearing on February 24.

Thousands of people, including a large number of Muslim women, have been staging a sit-in protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The PIL, filed by Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others concerned for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

The petition seeks appropriate direction to the respondents, including the Union of India, for laying down "detailed, comprehensive and exhaustive guidelines relating to outright restrictions for holding protest/agitation" leading to obstruction of the public space. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Whale shark population declined by 63pc in 75 yrs: WTI

The population of whale sharks, one of the endangered migratory species, has declined by 63 per cent in last 75 years in the Indo-Pacific region, a nature conservation body has said while urging the government to intensify steps and train e...

UPDATE 2-Britain has long known EU free trade deal needs fair competition - EU adviser

The European Union flagged to Britain long before it left the bloc that any future free trade deal would have to come with a commitment from London to uphold fair competition, a senior EU adviser said on Wednesday. Britain left the EU in Ja...

Finland's foreign minister faces probe over Syria repatriations

Finlands constitutional committee said on Wednesday it has asked the Prosecutor General to investigate the legality of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavistos push to repatriate Finnish children from a camp in Syria and his handling of one directo...

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed

Six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the countrys defence minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said. Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, defence minister for the inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020