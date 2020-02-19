Left Menu
Kejriwal directs officials to prepare roadmap for implementation of AAP's '10 guarantees'

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:47 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:47 IST
Kejriwal directs officials to prepare roadmap for implementation of AAP's '10 guarantees'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed top officials to prepare a detailed roadmap for implementation of the party's "10 guarantees" made before the polls, including uninterrupted power supply and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies, and submit action plans within a week. Addressing a press conference after a meeting with cabinet ministers, secretaries and principal secretaries of the Delhi government, Kejriwal said the new dispensation has started its work at a faster pace without wasting time.

He said he had given the heads of departments (HoDs) a week's time to prepare an action plan on how to implement the "10 guarantees" mentioned in the "guarantee card" released by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the February 8 Assembly polls. Kejriwal said HoDs of education, health, security, water, electricity, transportation and pollution departments have been directed to formulate a plan for the smooth functioning of their departments.

"The plan will contain the timeline as well as the budget requirements for the implementation of the guarantees concerning their departments," he said. Later taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that it is his responsibility to remove bottlenecks and provide funds to fulfil every guarantee.

"After one week, separate meetings will be held with each of these departments every week, where they will hold presentations notifying their requirements. "The budget allocation on these guarantees will be announced during the announcement of the budget for this financial year in the Delhi Assembly," the chief minister told reporters.

In the 'guarantee card' released in the run-up to the recent assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to provide uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies. It also made promises on issues such as potable piped water supply, education for every child, free bus ride scheme for different sections of society, healthcare facilities, safety of women and cleaning of Yamuna.

Asked why he had not kept any department with himself this time, Kejriwal said, "My first and foremost commitment is to the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have delegated me with major responsibility. I have not held any portfolio this time so that I can fulfil this responsibility efficiently." He said, "I believe that I ought to look at the broader vision rather than being stuck in the nitty-gritty of a particular department."

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here for the first time since the AAP swept the Assembly polls in the national capital.

