Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US defence deals likely to fructify during Trump's visit, say sources

India and the United States currently share a robust partnership in the defence sector and some deals are likely to fructify during President Donald Trump's first official visit to India next week, sources said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:59 IST
India, US defence deals likely to fructify during Trump's visit, say sources
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

India and the United States currently share a robust partnership in the defence sector and some deals are likely to fructify during President Donald Trump's first official visit to India next week, sources said on Wednesday. "There will be a big focus on the Indo-Pacific region during visit of US President to India, the government sources said.

India is set to finalise a long-pending defence deal with the United States during President Donald Trump two-day visit to India from February 24, a senior US official has told ANI. Trump will arrive in India on his maiden visit, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner or daughter Ivanka Trump, along with United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouille.

The US President will reach Gujarat's Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 and will address a huge crowd of more than 100,000 people at an event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. On the same day, Trump will come to New Delhi to attend talks in the evening.

Both countries are separately working on a limited trade agreement ahead of the trip, after earlier imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's imports. While there have been reports that a trade deal appears unlikely, an official conveyed that the leaders are "likely to discuss and possibly finalize not a complete but maybe a 'part' of a bilateral trade deal" during the visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No action against contractors for delay in work due to supply disruptions from China: Finmin

The government on Wednesday said contractors will not face any action if they fail to honour contractual obligation due to disruption in supplies on account of delay in shipment from novel coronavirus-hit China. An office memorandum issued ...

NIIT approves liquidation of subsidiaries NIPE, NYJL

NIIT Ltd on Wednesday said it has approved the proposal of voluntary liquidation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries NIIT Institute of Process Excellence Ltd NIPE and NIIT Yuva Jyoti Ltd NYJL. The Board of Directors of NYJL and NIPE, respectiv...

UPDATE 2-Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - official

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...

New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 19 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020