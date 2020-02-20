Kamal Nath criticises PM Modi, raises questions over 'surgical strike'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and farmers issues, and even raised questions over the 2016 cross-LoC surgical strike. Addressing an event here, Kamal Nath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not talk about employment and farmers' welfare.

"I want to ask you, have you heard Modi ji talking about the youth in the last six-eight months? Did you hear (Prime Minister Modi) talking about farmers?" he said. Kamal Nath said that Modi had claimed that once he becomes the Prime Minister, two crore jobs will be created every year, but that has clearly not happened.

"Modi ji 2 crore to chhodiye, 2 lakh ka naam bata dijiye (Forget two crore, tell us names of 2 lakh people whom you gave jobs)." The Chief Minister later said that when Indira Gandhi's government was there, 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered (in the 1971 war when Bangladesh was created).

"Ye uski baat nahi karenge, kehte hain maine surgical strike kari. Kaun si surgical strike kari? Desh ko kuch to bataiye surgical strike ki," (He won't talk about that, and says that he has done surgical strike. which surgical strike? Give us the details)," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

