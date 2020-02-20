Left Menu
Development News Edition

CWC must hold leadership elections to energise workers: Tharoor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:45 IST
CWC must hold leadership elections to energise workers: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold leadership elections to "energise workers and inspire voters". Tharoor's appeal came in support of his party colleague and former MP Sandeep Dikshit's remarks that the the biggest challenge the party faces is the "leadership question".

Dikshit has accused senior leaders of failing to find a new president after all these months because they are "scared who will bell the cat". Reacting to the remarks, Tharoor tweeted, "What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the party. I renew my appeal to CWC to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters."

"Some have asked who should vote and for what. I was referring to my earlier call eight months ago for elections among the 10,000 party workers who constitute the 'AICC plus PCC delegates' list. These should be for the elected seats in the CWC as well as for the party presidency," Tharoor said. In an interview to PTI last year, Tharoor had said the way forward for the party could be opening up all key posts, including the CWC membership, to fresh elections which would help legitimise the incoming set of leaders.

The rout in the Delhi polls has brought out the fissures within the party with several leaders openly sparring over the reasons for the party's dismal performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

EU 'concerned' by China's expulsion of WSJ reporters

Brussels, Feb 20 AFP The EU on Thursday voiced concern about Chinas decision to expel three Wall Street Journal reporters, saying the move was a fresh attack on freedom of expression. Beijing ordered the Journals deputy bureau chief and two...

Har govt will secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas waters: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to securing the states legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remar...

2nd batch of Union ministers to visit JK to get first-hand info on development schemes

A second batch of about 40 Union ministers is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir in April to get first-hand information about various development schemes initiated there by both the central government and the Union Territory administration, ...

UPDATE 1-EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

Alphabet Inc-owned Googles 2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board EDPB warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.Google announced the deal in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020