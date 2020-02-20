Left Menu
Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain in Congress, says party MLA Verka

Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain in the Congress, said the party MLA Raj Kumar Verka here on Thursday amid speculation that Sidhu may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:13 IST
Punjab Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka speaking to ANI in Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Navjot Singh Sidhu will remain in the Congress, said the party MLA Raj Kumar Verka here on Thursday amid speculation that Sidhu may join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Navjot Sidhu is a member of the Congress and will remain in the party. The AAP doesn't have a face and hence they are spreading such rumours," Verka told ANI.

He also said the AAP is getting desperate as it does not have a face in Punjab. "Earlier, even the BJP had said that Sidhu might join their party. By spreading such rumours, these parties are trying to save their party in Punjab," the Congress MLA said.

Yesterday, when asked if Sidhu was joining his party, Punjab AAP unit chief Bhagwant Mann had said: "He is an honest man. Every person who loves Punjab and wants to work for the welfare of the State is welcome. There have been no official talks with him so far." In June last year, Sidhu was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government, Tourism and Culture Ministry by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the party won eight parliamentary seats out of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. He was given Power, New and Renewable Energy Resources Ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle. Later, Sidhu resigned from the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

