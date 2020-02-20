Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU leaders set to squabble as Brexit blows hole in joint budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:28 IST
UPDATE 1-EU leaders set to squabble as Brexit blows hole in joint budget
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter / EUinKenya

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro ($81 billion) hole left by Britain's departure just as they face costly climate and other challenges. The joint budget is the most tangible expression of the key topics the EU members want to focus on over the next seven years, as well as of their willingness to stump up the cash.

While the bloc wants to spend more on climate, migration, digitalization and security measures, the rich net contributors refuse to pay more while poorer net beneficiaries are determined to keep in place the support they get for farming and development. "Everything is on the table. Waiting will not make things easier," chairman Charles Michel said ahead of the leaders' summit.

The starting proposal for national contributions is 1.074% of the bloc's gross national income (GNI), or a combined 1.09 trillion euros. While that is only a fraction of the 27 member states' national budgets, there is little expectation that the leaders will agree on it this week. The discussion will lay bare divisions in the bloc and differing priorities of countries in the north and south, the east and west, and the more developed and less advanced economies.

"The proposal is not just, because it lowers cohesion funds and we need investments," Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said ahead of the gathering. "It is going to be a tough struggle. I think that the positions are so far apart that there will hardly be an agreement." FIGHT

The EU budget gets money from customs duties on goods entering its single market, a cut of sales tax, antitrust fines imposed by the EU on companies, and national contributions. It spends money on subsidies for EU farmers, on equalizing living standards across the bloc, border management, research, security, and various foreign aid programs.

Some net contributors - the "frugal four" of the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark - want to limit the budget contributions to 1.00% of GNI. Germany, the biggest contributor, is prepared to accept a bit more, but 1.07% is too high for Berlin. "As a net contributor, we are not satisfied," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said of Michel's proposal of a 1.074% ceiling, which came in lower than an earlier proposal of 1.14% put forward by the bloc's executive and 1.3% sought by the European Parliament.

The net payers want to keep their rebates, which currently lower their contributions, while everyone else wants to scrap them. France wants to keep generous agricultural subsidies, while some others want to shift funding to new challenges ranging from fighting climate change to boosting the digital economy. The bloc is also looking for new sources of revenue, but the leaders are split on whether a proposed tax on plastic waste or sharing profits from carbon emissions trade is the way to go.

Spain is fuming that it would only get a small part of new funds envisaged for the economic transition to carbon neutrality, while Lithuania is seeking compensation for a declining population. The complex horse-trading exercise is expected to take longer than just one EU summit, although officials warn that without an agreement by the end of the year, the bloc might not be able to spend on anything much from 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Orlando Bloom gets his tattoo goof-up fixed, shares pics on Instagram

Pirates of the Carribean star Orlando Bloom, who recently made his way into the headlines after a morse code tattoo on his forearm misspelt his sons name, has now got the awkward mistake fixed. The 43-year-old posted a picture of the out-of...

Togo's president seeks re-election to extend 50-year dynasty

Many people in Togo have only known just two presidents in their lifetime - Faure Gnassingbe, who is running for a fourth term in an election on Saturday, and his father Eyadema Gnassingbe - and some Togolese are sick of the long-running dy...

20 die in in TN bus tragedy; survivors shell-shocked

A road crash in Tamil Nadu early Thursday left 20 dead and 28 injured as a lorry collidedwith their bus reducing it to a mangled heap. Police said the accident occurred on the Salem-Kochihighway at Avinashi in Tirupur around 4 am as the Ker...

Cruise ship crew given virus all-clear in Cambodia

Sihanoukville Cambodia, Feb 20 AFP The crew of a US cruise ship were given the all-clear from the deadly new coronavirus on Thursday, as Cambodias strongman premier suggested a former passenger who tested positive had caught it after leavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020