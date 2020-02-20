Woman raises pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru
Leaving the organisers of an event to protest against the CAA, NRC and NRP here red-faced,
a young woman on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced
her action and asserted "we are for India". The woman, identified as Amulya, asked people to shout
with her "Pakistan Zindabad" after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address
the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage. Soon Owaisi rushed to snatchthe mike from her hands and
was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state. But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again
repeatedly. Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the
dais. Owaisi then addressed the gathering, saying he did not
agree with the woman. "Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We
denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here. If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India
and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said.
JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed she was planted by some rival group to disrupt the event.
The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matterseriously.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- CAA
- India
- AIMIM
- NRC
- Pakistan Zindabad
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
NZ win toss, invite India to bat
Sandvik Adds New Tube Line at Indian Steel Mill to Boost Capacity and Local Service
Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit
Free Preventive Homeopathic Doses for Coronavirus at all Dr Batra's Clinics Across India
DefExpo to focus on showcasing India's potential to become manufacturing hub