Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Johnson reviewing government's engagement with business

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:25 IST
UK PM Johnson reviewing government's engagement with business
File photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team are reviewing how best to engage with business, his office said on Thursday after Sky News reported officials were keen to scrap the government's business advisory councils.

Sky reported Johnson was looking at overhauling five business councils set up in November 2018 by his predecessor Theresa May and that the existing structure was likely to be axed. Johnson has met the co-chairs of the business councils, who include Tesco boss Dave Lewis, BAE Systems Chairman Roger Carr and GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, only once since he took office in July. That meeting was in October.

Johnson's Conservatives won a large parliamentary majority in a general election two months ago and Sky reported there had been no attempt to reactivate the business councils since then. "The prime minister and his business team are refreshing how best to engage with businesses to ensure Britain is the number one country in the world to start, grow and run a business," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said.

"The prime minister remains committed to closely working with industry and future plans will be set out in due course." The councils cover sectors ranging from financial and professional services to consumer, retail and life sciences and were chaired by senior business leaders.

They were intended to meet three times a year to provide advice and policy recommendations on critical issues impacting business, particularly how to create the best business conditions in Britain after it left the European Union. At the time of their creation, the government said the members would hold membership for a year.

Despite being seen as pro-business while Mayor of London, when he championed financial services, Johnson's record has been clouded by his reported "fuck business" comment in 2018 in dismissal of companies' concerns about Britain's EU exit. Media have reported relations between Johnson's office and key business lobby groups such as the Confederation of British Industry, have become increasingly strained since the election over his team's view that they have been too negative about Brexit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Gadkari meets Swedish minister, discusses sustainable infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth. Both discussed sustainable infrastructure to improve the lives of people in India and Sweden.Minister Shri Nitin...

UPDATE 2-Pound plumbs 3-month low as dollar juggernaut rolls on

Sterling plunged to a three-month low against the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currencys broad-based strength swept away recent pound gains that were driven by the appointment of a new, potentially high-spending British finance minister.T...

Ajay Devgun ad for Dabur, HUL Rexona face ASCI flak

Actor Ajay Devguns ad for Dabur Babool Ayurvedic Paste and Hindustan Unilevers campaign for Rexona Whitening were among the marketing efforts found as misleading by ASCI, a self regulatory body of advertisers. The Dabur campaign on televisi...

WFAN to Enable Women Towards the Path of Financial Independence

Intuitively, we know that women are good managers and multi-taskers if one were to consider Indias political scenario, there is empirical evidence to suggest that women make good leaders too. Even so, when we consider the World Economic Fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020