Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sanctions Iranian officials for barring candidates

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 23:10 IST
US sanctions Iranian officials for barring candidates

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on five Iranian officials in charge of vetting candidates for the Islamic republic's parliamentary elections, in which thousands, predominantly moderates, have been barred from running. The officials targeted ahead of Friday's vote include Ahmad Jannati, a 92-year-old cleric who, according to the Treasury Department, oversaw the disqualification of nearly half the 16,033 potential candidates including dozens of sitting MPs.

Along with his role on the election-supervising Guardian Council, the ultra-conservative also plays a key role in the body that selects the regime's supreme leader. "The Trump administration will not tolerate the manipulation of elections to favor the regime's malign agenda, and this action exposes those senior regime officials responsible for preventing the Iranian people from freely choosing their leaders," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to support the democratic aspirations of Iranians," he added. The sanctions mean that any US assets of the officials will be frozen and that transactions with them will be a crime for anyone in the United States.

While Jannati is unlikely to hold significant assets in the United States, a US official said Washington was hoping to draw attention to his usually behind-the-scenes role. Most of those disqualified were moderates or reformist candidates, clearing the way for conservatives to make big gains in the election at the expense of moderate backers of beleaguered President Hassan Rouhani.

The Trump administration, despite taking action over the election, has insisted it does not see distinctions between hardliners and moderates such as Rouhani, who has sought better relations with the West and protested the barring of candidates. Trump bolted from a nuclear accord negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama with the Rouhani administration and instead slapped sanctions, sending tensions soaring.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who appointed Jannati and the other sanctioned officials, "still gets to decide anything," Brian Hook, the US point man on Iran, told reporters. "We don't get distracted by this question of moderates and hardliners. If you're in the regime, you're a hardliner," he said.

He described the election as "political theater." Iran "is a republic in name only when the government disqualifies half of the candidates," Hook said. Also sanctioned was Mohammed Yazdi, a former chief of the judiciary who was recently appointed to the Guardian Council by Khamenei.

Yazdi also serves on the central supervisory committee, as do the others sanctioned -- Siamakh Rahpeyk, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, and Mohammad Hasan Sadeghi Moghadam, all of whom were Jannati appointees to the committee, according to the Treasury Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh says panel will prepare Disha Act-like law in Maha

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said a committe headed by special IGAswati Dorje will prepare a report on enacting a law on the lines of Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh.The Disha Act seeks to fast-track cases of offences aga...

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...

Nepal paper defiant after China slams virus criticism

Kathmandu, Feb 20 AFP A Nepalese newspaper on Thursday slammed Beijing for trying to muzzle free speech after it was accused of deliberate and malicious smearing by the Chinese embassy in the Himalayan nation. The embassy had sharply critic...

Lab-grown meat? Dutch start-up keeps pork on your plate without wrecking the planet

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Dutch start-up may have found a workaround for eco-conscious consumers struggling to give up meat pork grown in a laboratory that doesnt harm animals or damage the planet.Meatable ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020