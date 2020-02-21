Left Menu
Shiv Sena's stand not clear on CAA, NPR and NRC: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said that Shiv Sena's stand is not clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that the issue will be taken by Maharashtra coordination committee.

Ashok Chavan speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"If there is any dispute, Maharashtra coordination committee, which has leaders from three parties will discuss this and sort it out," he said. Chavan called his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a "courtesy meeting".

"If there is any dispute, Maharashtra coordination committee, which has leaders from three parties will discuss this and sort it out," he said. Chavan called his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a "courtesy meeting".

The Congress leader's remark came after Maharashtra CM Thackeray said there is no need to worry if the CAA is implemented while reiterating that NRC will not be implemented in the state. "CAA and NRC both are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," he said.

Many non-BJP state governments, including Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan have refused to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC in their respective states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

