Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Trump attacks, judge handling Stone case responds sternly

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 04:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 04:07 IST
After Trump attacks, judge handling Stone case responds sternly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson remained silent last week when President Donald Trump attacked the prosecutors, the jurors and her personally for their roles in the trial of his long-time friend and adviser Roger Stone.

But the judge did not hold back on Thursday when she sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison for lying to a congressional committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Jackson said Stone showed "flagrant" disrespect for the proceedings. The 65-year-old jurist, without mentioning Trump by name, called his attempts to influence the case "inappropriate" and said he did not sway her decision. Jackson also blasted Stone's behavior during the proceedings, which included a social media post that looked like a gun's crosshairs over her head.

Jackson took aim at Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, and other senior Justice Department officials for their decision to overrule prosecutors last week to seek a lighter sentence for the veteran Republican operative after Trump publicly complained about the case. "I fear that you know less about the case ... then just about every other person in this courtroom," Jackson told prosecutor John Crabb, named to take over the case after his four colleagues quit it in protest.

Crabb apologized for "the confusion" the government caused and called the prosecution of Stone "righteous" even as Trump called it unfair. Crabb added that the department "is committed to enforcing the law without fear, favor or political influence." Democrats accused Trump and Barr of politicizing the criminal justice system. "Roger Stone will not be sentenced for who his friends are, or who his enemies are," Jackson said about the self-described "dirty trickster."

"The defendant lied about a matter of great national and international significance," the judge added. "... This is not just Roger being Roger." Democrats praised the judge's performance.

"Trump's attempt to bully a federal judge falls flat. His Attorney General may be his puppet, but the judiciary is still independent," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote on Twitter. Jackson, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, has presided over a series of high-profile cases that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian election interference.

She handed out prison or jail sentences to Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who once worked closely with Manafort and Gates. Both Manafort and Stone tested Jackson's patience, repeatedly violating her orders not to publicly discuss their cases.

Jackson ordered Manafort to be jailed before his trial after prosecutors provided evidence he tampered with a witness. She later ruled he breached his plea agreement by lying to prosecutors. Jackson penalized Stone in her sentencing decision for posting the crosshairs image, saying his behavior wasted the court's time and created security concerns. But even as she sentenced Stone to prison, Jackson made clear there are limits to her power.

"I am not passing judgment today on Roger Stone as a man," she said. "That falls to a higher authority."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes seek consistent effort versus visiting Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have a tendency to be hot and cold this season, and that has brought considerable highs along with notable concerns. So riding the wave of the successes is one of the key components that confronts the team on a regul...

Branson targets younger cruise crowd with DJs, tattoos and yoga

British entrepreneur Richard Branson will unveil the Scarlet Lady on Friday, a 60,000-tonne cruise liner complete with a tattoo studio and yoga deck aimed at drawing in a younger generation of holiday-makers.Despite the unfortunate timing, ...

FEATURE -With 'pink yuan' ads, China wakes up to the world's biggest gay economy

By Michael Taylor KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing popularity of online gay-friendly adverts in China shows business is waking up to the pink yuan and more liberal attitudes among young people but the government...

Golf-McIlroy shoots 65 for first-round lead in Mexico City

Rory McIlroy was in control of all facets of his game as he charged into the first-round lead with a six-under-par 65 at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Thursday. McIlroy smashed his drives prodigious distances in the thin Mexico City air an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020