Nitish Kumar to lose Bihar 2020 polls, like Kansa, says RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Rashtriya Janta leader and Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he would face a defeat in the upcoming Bihar elections 2020 and compared it to the fall of legendry character from Hindu mythology, Kansa. "During 2020 Bihar upcoming election, it will be Nitish Kumar's government that will face defeat, similarly to Kansa," he said.

"Our supporters are doing their duty and trying their best to work towards development. Karma should be the priority, therefore don't worry about the fruits," he added. He made this statement while addressing a meeting in Rajapakar area of Vaishali district of Bihar. The state is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in the second half of this year. There are 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. Tej Pratap Singh Yadav has been in news during the past for dressing up as Lord Krishna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.